1 hour ago

The government through the National Youth Authority has launched the National Youth Volunteers Programme with a call on the Ghanaian youth to use their energies and abilities needed in sectors of the economy to drive national development in communities.

The programme, according to the government, will provide an institutional framework to modernize volunteerism in Ghana and streamline activities within the sector to ensure resources are maximised to address specific challenges in communities.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the launch in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi maintains government is using volunteerism to advance the nation’s development.

“The diversity of the modules under the program will ensure that no able or willing youth… is denied the opportunity to serve their country and to develop their creative potential.”

“With about 13 modules to choose from, the program will ensure that young Ghanaians, irrespective of their educational backgrounds, and social and economic class, have the opportunity to participate in nation-building.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, said the initiative will go a long way to build a self-reliant Ghanaian youth who will not be seeking greener pastures in other parts of the World.

“The programme shall further address the supposed gap that exists between the skills needed in industry and the skills the youth possess by providing the space for volunteers to perfect their craft by allowing them to adapt to the real conditions of their respective fields while being able to rely on the support, knowledge, and expertise of more experienced workers in the field.”

The programme which is anticipated to engage about 100,000 young people in the next five years, is themed “Mobilizing Youthful Hearts for Volunteer Service in National Development”.

Source: citifmonline