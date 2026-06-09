Nyinahin SHS Teacher Arrested Over Viral Assault on Female Student

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a 39-year-old teacher of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, Eric Buernortey Apaflo, in connection with the assault of a female student captured in a viral video that has sparked public outrage.

The victim, identified as Patience Chibu, is an 18-year-old student of the school.

According to a statement from the police, the suspect—who also serves as a hostel caretaker—was arrested on June 8, 2026, at about 7:00 p.m. by a Nyinahini District Police Patrol Team after reports of the incident emerged.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the teacher confronted the student and some male students over alleged misconduct at the hostel. A confrontation ensued, during which he allegedly assaulted the student.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the teacher repeatedly striking the student and allegedly throwing her to the ground, while bystanders can be heard pleading for him to stop.

The police say the incident triggered further tension, with some students allegedly retaliating by pelting stones at the suspect and attempting to involve local youth, though order was later restored through police intervention.

The victim has been issued with a police medical form for examination and treatment, while the suspect remains in custody assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the arrest and says the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate is also investigating the matter. The Service has not yet announced further disciplinary action.

The case has reignited public debate on student safety and disciplinary practices in schools, with child rights advocates calling for stronger safeguards and stricter accountability for educators who engage in violence.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court after the process is completed.