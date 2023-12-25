2 hours ago

Nzema Kotoko beat league leaders Basake Holy Stars 2-0 on Matchady 12 of the Access Bank Division One League.

Gideon Oduro scored a brace in the 30th and 52nd minute to help his side move to the 6th place in the league table.

Gideon Oduro of Nzema Kotoko was adjudged player of the match following his outstanding performance in the game.

Basake Holy Stars are still top of the table with 25 points - despite the setback.

Elsewhere at Ejisu, Emmanuel Nketia scored the only goal as King Faisal pip 4th placed New Edubiase United at the Okese Park at Ejisu.

Nketia's goal gives King Faisal, their 5th victory in the league that sends them to the 9th spot in the table.

Godfred Asiamah of King Faisal was adjudged player of the match following his scintillating performance on the day.

Still in the Zone PAC Academy recorded a 2-0 victory over Skyy FC.

Kwame Danquah scored the first goal for PAC Academy in the 48th minute before Prince Afriyie scored the winning goal for the home side to help PAC Academy move to the 3rd place in the league after Matchday 12.

Here are the results in Zone Two: