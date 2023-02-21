4 hours ago

The Minister of State-designate for the Local Government Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has showered praises on the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey following the demolition of some buildings sighted close to the Sakumono Ramsar site.

The Minister-designate said this when he appeared before the Appointment’s Committee to be vetted on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

“Ramsar site has been in the news for quite some time, and I will commend the Greater Accra regional Minister [Henry Quartey] for the efforts he’s making in ensuring that Ramsar site is kept the way it is supposed to be kept,” OB Amoah remarked.

The MP for Akuapim South said, “there are reports as to how the lands [Ramsar site] have been misused– some encroachment, some without any authority, using the lands the way they want to use it. Indeed, as I said, the Greater Accra Regional Minister must be commended for all the efforts he’s made”.

He expressed hope that the Regional Minister will continue to work hard to prevent any untoward activity at the Ramsar site.

“If there are other reports which should indict any chief executive, I’m sure the Minister’s instructions will be carried out to prevent any untoward activity at the Ramsar site,” he said.

Background

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in October commenced a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

The Regional Minister Henry Quartey, who chairs the REGSEC, in an address, noted that the aim is to ward off encroachers and prevent any possible flooding in the area.

The exercise began around the Klagon area with fence walls put up to secure lands.

The demolition comes after a series of announcements by the government for persons erecting buildings on the site to desist from the act to help preserve the ecological state of the Ramsar Site.

Ramsar sites are wetlands of international importance for migratory animal life, especially birds, under the Ramsar Convention.

Source: citifmonline