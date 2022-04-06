48 minutes ago

After Louisa Laryea launched scathing attacks on OB Amponsah for sharing a joke about her husband, Israel Laryea, the comedian has dug into her archives and brought up a post she made about the need for people to “appreciate humour and not take things too personally”.

In a post Louisa Laryea shared in February, she noted that “humour makes us relax, laugh, let our hair down and more importantly, adds to our well-being. If you cannot notice and appreciate humour, sarcasm and satire, especially when a writer writes in English; and you cannot also keep quiet, you will make a laughable embarrassment of yourself.”

“Somebody writes a comment in jest about another’s vehicle. Just haha and move on; or ignore. Rather, you start to insult because you cannot even decipher, that the writer is using a figure of speech. Wow!”

On April 5, 2022, Louisa Laryea expressed dissatisfaction with a joke OB Amponsah shared about her husband and broadcaster Israel Laryea. A livid Louisa Laryea berating the comedian in a Facebook post said: “There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB_Amponsah. Obviously, another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy. His Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course.”

What joke did OB Amponsah share about Israel Laryea?

The standup comedian on December 11, 2021 held a comedy show dubbed ‘Popular But Broke’ at the National Theatre. His script focused on a number of issues and personalities including President Akufo-Addo, LGBTQ+, terrorism, being broke and popular, COVID-19 and E-Levy.

The popular comedian made a joke about Israel Laryea and his COVID-19 experience. Among others, OB Amponsah mentioned that employers of the broadcaster must have been paying him good salary because the journalist while sharing his COVID experience after recovery said he isolated in his boys quarters when he had the disease.

Making a comparative remark, the comedian said one Nana Lion who is a presenter at Pluzz FM, “ain’t got sh*t”, a joke that elicited hilarity.

Why now if the show was held in December

On April 2, 2022, OB Amponsah uploaded his performance on his YouTube. He has since been hailed by some persons for what they say was an awesome performance but it appears the joke he shared about Israel Laryea did not sit well with the wife as she fumed with rage on social media.

According to OB Amponsah, Louisa after attacking him on social media placed a phone call to him to lambast him further.

“I’m still befuddled at how she understood this simple observation. Have you spoken to your husband about this pointless course you are on, Louisa?” his post read as he shared the portion of his comedy show that touched on Israel Laryea.