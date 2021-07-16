1 hour ago

Former US President, Barack Obama, has become a strategic partner of NBA Africa. Mr Obama is now a minority owner of NBA Africa.

NBA Africa announced this in a tweet.

President Obama will help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs & partnerships that support greater gender equality and economic inclusion. https://t.co/TtTM0Ze7Z5

— NBA (@NBA) July 27, 2021

As a partner, Mr. Obama is expected to help advance the NBA’s social responsibility programmes.

In Africa, NBA has introduced programmes targeted at improving the livelihoods of young Africans while raising awareness on gender-based violence and promoting girls’ education.

Mr. Obama is to use his partnership to fund his foundation’s youth and leadership programmes across the continent.

Source: peacefmonline.com