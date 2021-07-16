Former US President, Barack Obama, has become a strategic partner of NBA Africa. Mr Obama is now a minority owner of NBA Africa.
NBA Africa announced this in a tweet.
President Obama will help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent, including programs & partnerships that support greater gender equality and economic inclusion. https://t.co/TtTM0Ze7Z5
As a partner, Mr. Obama is expected to help advance the NBA’s social responsibility programmes.
In Africa, NBA has introduced programmes targeted at improving the livelihoods of young Africans while raising awareness on gender-based violence and promoting girls’ education.
Mr. Obama is to use his partnership to fund his foundation’s youth and leadership programmes across the continent.
Source: peacefmonline.com
