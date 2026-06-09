Obinim and wife cross fire over controversial funeral directive

A public discussion over funeral arrangements within the family of controversial Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim has generated widespread debate after his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, responded to remarks in which the preacher excluded her from participating in his future burial arrangements.

The controversy began after Obinim, founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC), addressed his congregation during a church service and outlined how he wants his funeral and burial organized in the event of his death.

In the widely circulated video, the outspoken preacher stated that only his biological children and members of his church, whom he referred to as the “Abroso Family,” should be responsible for planning and overseeing his funeral.

According to Obinim, neither his wife nor members of his extended family should play any role in decisions regarding his burial arrangements.

“Let this June 4, 2026, video be on record. When I die, only my biological children and the Abroso Family should bury me. I have excluded my family, including my wife, Florence Obinim. Do you know how marriage is? Never place your expectations on marriage,” he declared.

The preacher further cautioned members of his family against interfering with funeral decisions after his death, stressing that only his children and church members should determine funeral dates and other arrangements.

“I am telling you today that the day I die, no member of the Obinim family should come close to my funeral. You may attend, but do not come and do what you like. The only people who can fix my funeral dates and make arrangements are my biological children and the Abroso Family,” he stated.

The comments quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many questioning why the preacher would publicly exclude his wife from such an important family responsibility.

However, Florence Obinim responded to the controversy with remarkable calmness and restraint.

Speaking during a radio interview, the gospel singer said she was neither shocked nor offended by her husband’s comments and instead appreciated him for openly expressing his wishes while he is alive.

“What I will tell him is, may God bless him for saying what he feels. It would have been painful for him to keep it to himself, but for him to say it publicly, I will say God bless him,” Florence stated.

She added that she had no issue with her husband’s decision and suggested that making one’s wishes known before death could help avoid confusion and disputes among surviving family members.

When asked whether she would attend Bishop Obinim’s funeral if he passed away before her, Florence declined to provide a direct answer.

“For that, let us put it on hold,” she said.

Following the public reaction to both his original comments and his wife’s response, Bishop Obinim released another video to clarify his position.

In the new statement, he explained that his wife had not been barred from attending his funeral but rather from participating in the planning and organizational aspects of the ceremony.

“Florence can come to the funeral and sit down as a widow. That is what I said in the other video. As I am speaking, I have not married another woman. She is my only wife,” he clarified.

According to Obinim, his decision was influenced by recent disputes that emerged following the deaths of some prominent Ghanaian personalities.

He specifically referenced the controversies surrounding the funeral arrangements and inheritance matters involving the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and the late inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

The preacher argued that many conflicts arise after the death of influential individuals because clear instructions are not left behind regarding funeral arrangements and inheritance.

“If Daddy Lumba had done a will, no one would be fighting to organise his funeral. After Lumba, there is also the case of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. At the moment, people are claiming different rights,” he said.

Bishop Obinim further disclosed that he had already prepared a will and distributed his assets among his four children to prevent future disputes.

He also emphasized that despite the public controversy, there are no marital problems between him and Florence Obinim.

According to the preacher, his wife never confronted him over the statement and continues to maintain a cordial relationship with him.