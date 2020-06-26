17 minutes ago

Having launched a self-imposed crusade against ‘fake’ and shady pastors in recent times, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has made life a living hell for church leaders such as Bishop Obinim, Prophet Badu Kobi and Nigel Gaisie.

His inspiration? The outspoken and controversial legislator intimated that he has a quest of exposing cheats and corrupt individuals in society.

His modus operandi, he says, is to thoroughly investigate his subject before coming public since reputations take a lifetime to build.

“I don’t want to make a mistake… Reputation is hard to build, so you cannot just use a second without evidence to destroy somebody’s hard-won reputation. So, I make sure I do my investigation when I’m hitting you, I hit you hard.”

In an interesting turn of events, it has emerged that popular pastor and founder of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, is a family member of the Assin Central MP, albeit by marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that Bishop Obinim, who recently bore the brunt of his myriad of attacks is the son of his stepfather’s cousin.

“…you know the irony of the whole thing, Obinim’s father and my stepfather who took care of me are cousins… real cousins,” he noted.

He explained that Obinim’s father and his mother’s husband who sponsored him to Germany were related by blood.

Mr Agyapong made the revelation when he recounted what started the ‘beef’ between the two of them.

“A Nigerian lady was teasing Obinim because Obinim had said that he had cure for Coronavirus and if you buy his oil, $40 you’ll be cured and the lady was teasing him. And I made mention that, you do this, you ridicule yourself. Now you become international ridicule. That was it, I don’t know if he did not understand the word ridicule."



"So, he sent his missiles, his boys, left and right. When you look at them, they’re all armed robbers.

When you look at their faces, then you ask yourself, are these guys really men of God? Their appearance, the looks…” he narrated.

Asked what has become of his investigations against Bishop Obinim, Mr Agyapong said that he had handed it over to the police and Economic and Organised Crime(EOCO).