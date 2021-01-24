4 hours ago

A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has lashed out at the National Democratic Congress over its allegations that the Electoral Commission (EC) may be trying to engage in fraud amid the election petition.

The NDC warned its party agents in the December 7 General Elections not sign fraudulent pink sheets for monetary rewards being offered by EC officers.

According to the NDC, its reports and intelligence gathered indicate that some District EC Officials are calling on NDC Party Agents to come over to their offices or meet them at certain locations to sign fraudulent pink sheets they have prepared, “for a handsome reward.”

Responding to this in an interview with Citi News, Mr. Obiri Boahen expressed disgust at the NDC’s suggestions and caution to its agents.

“It is unacceptable and untenable. You don’t do that to marr the image of the EC knowing very will you have dragged the EC to court.”

“You don’t try, as it were, to paint the EC in a bad light. It is unacceptable; procedurally and legally you don’t do that. They should stop making such baseless and unsubstantiated allegations,” Mr. Obiri Boahen said.

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama is currently challenging the results of the election with an election petition.

Mr. Mahama’s argument is that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the 2020 polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration.

He is asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

Source: citifmonline