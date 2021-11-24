2 hours ago

Over 27 members of the Anointed Palace Chapel Family, owned by Popular Pastor Rev. Obofour, have been involved in a fatal accident.

Four of them died on the spot, while the others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident, which involved a parked tipper car with the registration number GN 2723-21 and MPec Yutong bus, occurred at Ekumfi Esuehyia in the Central Region.

Speaking to Atinka News, an eyewitness revealed that the members of Anointed Palace Chapel Family Church were returning to Accra from Takoradi when their Yutong Bus collided with a parked tipper car.

The eyewitness added that two people died on the spot while the other two died at the hospital.

The injured members are receiving treatment at the Saltpond Government Hospital and Apam Catholic Hospital respectively

A Senior Nursing Officer at Apam Catholic Hospital, Mr Kwame Asabre, has confirmed to Atinka News that, 3 out the 23 people who were brought to Apam Catholic Hospital are in stable condition.

Rev Obofour is yet to comment on the accident involving his members.