A wave of sorrow swept through the town of Obogu in the Asante Akyem North Municipality as sixteen members of the Saviour Church of Ghana were laid to rest in a mass burial following a devastating road crash.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Monday, July 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m., on the Atwedie section of the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The victims, who had attended the Church’s annual programme in the Eastern Region, were returning home when their vehicle collided head-on with a fuel tanker travelling from the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrifying, with the impact claiming multiple lives on the spot.

In a poignant display of unity and shared grief, the Obogu community, together with members of the Church, dug a single large grave to lay all 16 victims to rest — a symbolic act underscoring their bond both in life and in death.

The mass burial was marked by solemn hymns, prayers, and heart-wrenching scenes of mourning, as families, friends, and fellow congregants struggled to come to terms with the enormity of the loss.

“This is a tragedy that has broken our hearts and shaken our faith,” one church elder remarked. “But we trust that our brothers and sisters are resting in the Lord.”

The incident has not only cast a shadow over the community but has also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of road safety measures along the notoriously dangerous highway.

As the sun set on the gravesite, grief hung heavy in the air, but so too did the echoes of love, faith, and remembrance.