4 hours ago

Nana Boansi Osei Kuffour, father of former MUSIGA president, ‘Obour’ was buried on Saturday, May 30 2020 without prior approval from local authorities.

Although it was reported that the deceased tested positive to COVID-19, the body was transported from Accra to Juaso in the Ashanti region for the necessary burial rites to be performed.

According to a myjoyonline.com report, Obour’s father was laid in state at his family house with mourners filing past.

Some family members kept vigil and performed burial rights before he was interred.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang denies any form of knowledge about the burial.

“All health teams were not told of this burial, even my Municipal Health Directorate was not informed. I don’t know, maybe they came with their burial team from Accra,” he stated in an interview with Joy FM

A lady who spoke on behalf of Obour’s family, however, insisted that authorities were informed of the burial.

She said the body was laid in a coffin with a glass covering which prevents people from getting into contact with the body.

“We sought permission from authorities for him to be laid in state for few people to see him, identify him and pay their last respects. We bought a coffin made of glass covering, so it prevented people from getting into direct contact with the body,” she stated.

Background

Obour’s father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, who was also Chief of the Oyoko clan of Juaso was declared dead on March 27 at the Ridge hospital in Accra after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two months after his death, his body was transported from Accra to Juaso, his hometown, on Friday May 29, 2020 for burial.

Ghanaweb