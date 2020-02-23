2 hours ago

Veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has accused the immediate past president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) of using the office for visa racketeering.

According to the veteran musician, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) used the Union office to facilitate visas illegally for people.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, who was speaking in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, noted that apart from squandering GHc2 million that was given to MUSIGA, Obour did illegal deals during his tenure.

Source: 3news.com