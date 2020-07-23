2 hours ago

Veteran musician Gyedu Blay Ambolley has descended heavily on former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.

Speaking on “Afro Joint” with Fiifi Prat on Kingdomplus 101.9mhz, Mr Ambolley said, Obour and his team were all criminals and doesn’t deserve to lead Ghana music. He then said: “Obour’s Musiga is a syndicate of Mafiarism”.

Obour’s administration was seen as one of the most unsuccessful leadership styles in the entertainment industry as a lot of music pioneers complained of no structures nor rules to project the “Ghanaian Music Brand”.

After his spell as MUSIGA President, Obour turned his attention to politics as he contested in the just ended parliamentary primaries organized by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). He lost woefully and became a laughing stock for his own music colleagues Criss Waddle and D-Black.

Earlier this year, Gyedu Blay Ambolley fired similar shots at both GHAMRO and MUSIGA. He has on several occasions stated that the Musician union’s office was used to facilitate visas illegally for people who were not members of the union. The latter's accusation caused an uproar as Okyeame Kwame,(a friend of Obour and musician) charged the legend to withdraw those accusations.

The union has, however still not elected any president as it was confirmed by the unions National Executive Council(NEC) of its election postponement till further notice.