2 hours ago

Arguably, the most decorated musician in Ghana, Sarkodie has revealed how his dream to have a feature with veteran hiplife musician, Obrafour didn’t materialize some years ago.

Speaking in an interview on the Dentaa Show, Sarkodie divulged Obrafour didn’t give him the green light when he contacted him as an up and coming musician.

He recounted using her grandmother’s phone to call Obrafour after he took his number from his niece [Ama] who he was schooling with at the Achimota Preparatory School.

The Sarkcess music boss said Obrafour asked his name when he answered the call and he mentioned his name which is not the name he is using now [Sarkodie].

According to him, he was using a very funny name that he could not recall during this interview.

Sarkodie stated that Obrafour told him he was travelling and he would get in touch with him when he comes back but it didn’t happen.

He indicated that he now understands why it happened like that because sometimes there might be a lot of pressure on you.

Sarkodie added if something is going to happen God will surely make it happen.

Watch the video below.