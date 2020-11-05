Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi and Delay for GH¢800,000

By Prince Antwi November 5, 2020

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Obrafour is reportedly chasing Ayisha Modi with a writ of summons.

A report gathered by Zionfelix.net says Ayisha Modi, Delay and the producers of the Delay Show have been sued by Obrafour.

The renowned rapper who feels his image has been brought into disrepute has finally sued these parties after he urged Ayisha Modi to retract a false claim she made on the Delay Show.

If you would recall, Ayisha asserted on the Delay Show some months ago stated that she invested $45,000 in Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’ project.

After the interview was aired, the veteran musician gave Ayisha Modi the opportunity to retract her statement, but she failed to do so.

In a writ of summons sighted by Zionfelix.net, Obrafour, among others, is demanding a retraction and apology from Ayisha Modi, the host and producers of the Delay Show. These he demanded to be published in the Daily Graphic Newspaper.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Entertainment

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Two men posing outside a building; left man wears a white cap, sunglasses, and a white jersey with a large number 7, right man wears a white T‑shirt that says 'off duty'.
    Entertainment
    Rudeboy heaps praise on Fancy Gadam after sold-out Tamale Stadium show, teases collaboration
    Portrait of a man in a blue suit and white shirt standing outdoors near a light-yellow building, smiling at the camera.
    African News
    Northern musicians deserve more national media attention – Sammy Rasta
    African News
    Popular Nigerian actor, Okiki Adesina is dead
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31