In line with the vision of the Church of Pentecost to transform the lives of the people in their communities, the men’s ministry (PEMEM) of the church in the Obuasi area has commissioned and handed over a 15-bed capacity male ward to the Tweapaease Health centre.

The Tweapaease Health centre which is the only health facility serving about ten (10) neighbouring communities has not seen any major facelift since it was commissioned in 2015.

The facility until the intervention from the Church of Pentecost had males and females sharing the same ward.

This however caught the attention of the Tweapaease branch of the Church of Pentecost who decided to save the situation through the Obuasi area men’s ministry.

The new men’s ward which cost GH¢166,531.00 consists of a 10-bed main ward, a 4-bed sideward and a VIP ward.

Speaking after the handing over ceremony the Obuasi area head of the church, Apostle William Boakye Agyarko underscored the importance of the project saying it is in sync with the teachings of the Holy Bible which enjoin Christians to do good to all manner of people.

He revealed that the Church saw it important to intervene to salvage the situation of men and women sharing the same ward, during routine evangelism by the District pastor Francis Wugban at the health facility.

Apostle Boakye Agyarko reiterated the commitment of the church through its transformational agenda to change the lives of the people even as they admonish people to accept Christ and live Christ-like life.

The Obuasi area head talked about the essence of observing a clean environment as a means to prevent diseases.

“The Church of Pentecost true to its resolve to inculcate unto the people the need to observe a clean environment has set aside the 3rd month of the year (March) to clean the environment. ”

He, therefore, admonished members to observe a clean and healthy environment.

The Amansie Central District Health Director Ampratwum Oppong Ahmed lauded the church for coming to the aid of the health centre.

He described the facility as a welcoming relief saying the existence phenomenon of having men and women sharing a single ward became an albatross around the neck of personnel at the facility.

On challenges facing the Directorate in the district, Mr. Ampratwum cited the refusal of health personnel to accept postings to the district as a major threat to healthcare delivery in the district.

“The perception out there is that the district is a deprived one hence personnel who are posted here refuse to come whiles those who accept postings find it difficult to get accommodation due to the exorbitant rent charges”, he said.

He however notes that, the Assembly is doing its best to add up to the existing health infrastructure but appealed to central government and other groups and institutions to also intervene.

Oheneba Kwadwo Ntoso III, Bekwai Dwonsuahene lauded the Church of Pentecost for its pioneering role in assisting in the provision of social amenities.

He added that the provision of the male ward for the Tweapaease Health centre lends credence to the impact the church is making on the lives of the people in the country.

“The Church of Pentecost is noted for providing prison facilities, hospitals, schools, boreholes, and Police stations among others. This is a feather in the cap of the Obuasi area and on behalf of the people of Tweapaease, I say congratulations to you for these major feet.”

