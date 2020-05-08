1 hour ago

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has closed the Obuasi Central Market to enforce social distancing directive in the wake of COVID-19.

Two other markets have also been shut down by the authorities.

The municipal assembly has also directed all drinking spot operators to close down their shops effective this morning.

The assembly has also directed residents in the community to compulsorily wear nose mask.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi Elijah Adansi Bonah announced these directives while addressing a news conference in the municipality to outdoor new measures adopted by the Assembly in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The move became needful after cases of the virus started rising in the Municipality. Obuasi is currently the epicentre of the virus in the Ashanti Region which with 47 positive cases.