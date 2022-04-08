1 hour ago

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has refuted allegations by the Adansi Progressive Association (APA) that the Mine’s operations have contaminated the water supply in the Apitikooko community.

The company says the allegations that there are high cyanide levels in the community’s water as a result of its proximity to the Mine’s South Tailings Storage Facility (STSF) are false.

In a statement, AngloGold Ashanti clarified that the “siting and construction of its STSF, are in full compliance and duly permitted under applicable laws and best practices.”

“Further in compliance with applicable environmental legislation and regulations, boreholes in the Apitikooko Community, are regularly monitored to ensure non-contamination. Monitoring data available and submitted to the regulator, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), from 2014 to date, show that all parameters, including levels of cyanide are well below the EPA Limits”, part of the release read.

On the back of this, the Obuasi Mine says it takes the allegations seriously.

It however assured that it will engage the leadership of the community, the Environmental Protection Agency as well as other relevant stakeholders to share available information for purposes of common understanding.

“Obuasi Mine is committed to working with all its stakeholders to ensure continued sound and sustainable environment practices on and around its concession”, it added.

About Obuasi Gold Mine

Obuasi Gold Mine is one of the world’s largest gold ore bodies, with 29.5Moz of Mineral Resource, at an average grade of 7.64 grams per tonne and 8.7Moz of Ore Reserve at an average grade of 8.6 grams per tonne.

Source: citifmonline