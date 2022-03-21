3 hours ago

Some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Obuasi West and Bantama constituencies of the Ashanti Region have thronged the party’s headquarters in Accra to demand the annulment of the polling station and Electoral area coordinators’ elections.

The disgruntled members have petitioned national executives over alleged breaches in the conduct of the said elections.

According to the members, no official elections have been conducted in the constituencies, although new executives have been elected.

Addressing the media, a member of the party from Obuasi West, said the party’s objective to break the 8 may not be achieved if internal wrangling persist.

“Today, we have decided to follow it up with a formal complaint or petition to indicate that indeed, not only are we saying words, but we are also putting our grievances on paper to indicate that we are going through the party’s procedures.”

In the same vein, the disgruntled Bantama NPP members expressed worry over alleged irregularities that have characterized the party’s elections.

Felix Joseph Dagher, one of the aggrieved members of the NPP, said, “We first went to the regional office to let the authorities know about what is going on in Bantama, but we never heard anything from them, so that has compelled us to be here.”

He stressed that they only want due process to be followed.

“We want peace. We want them to do the right thing. We want transparency in Bantama. We want fairness.”

Source: citifmonline