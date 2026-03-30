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Swedru All Blacks head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey has criticised his players after they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎In a Week 27 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, All Blacks stunned their hosts with an impressive first-half performance, going into the break 2-0 ahead and in firm control of the game.

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‎However, defensive lapses and costly mistakes in the second half allowed Hearts to fight back and salvage a point, leaving Ocansey visibly frustrated.

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‎“It was a good game, but I’m disappointed in my boys,” he said after the match. “To take a two-goal commanding lead and then gift them two goals is not good.”

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‎The coach pointed to specific errors, including poor defending from a set-piece and a misplaced pass from a substitute that led directly to a goal.

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‎“A corner kick, and all of you move away and leave the second post. Then a substitute comes in, gets the ball, and passes it to the opponent, and they score. I’m disappointed,” he added.

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‎The result denies All Blacks a valuable away win in their fight for survival, while Hearts of Oak remain fourth in the standings on 43 points, six behind leaders Medeama SC.

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‎With the season entering its final stretch, Ocansey will be hoping his side can learn from their mistakes and show greater composure in crucial moments.