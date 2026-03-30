Swedru All Blacks head coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey has criticised his players after they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.
In a Week 27 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, All Blacks stunned their hosts with an impressive first-half performance, going into the break 2-0 ahead and in firm control of the game.
However, defensive lapses and costly mistakes in the second half allowed Hearts to fight back and salvage a point, leaving Ocansey visibly frustrated.
“It was a good game, but I’m disappointed in my boys,” he said after the match. “To take a two-goal commanding lead and then gift them two goals is not good.”
The coach pointed to specific errors, including poor defending from a set-piece and a misplaced pass from a substitute that led directly to a goal.
“A corner kick, and all of you move away and leave the second post. Then a substitute comes in, gets the ball, and passes it to the opponent, and they score. I’m disappointed,” he added.
The result denies All Blacks a valuable away win in their fight for survival, while Hearts of Oak remain fourth in the standings on 43 points, six behind leaders Medeama SC.
With the season entering its final stretch, Ocansey will be hoping his side can learn from their mistakes and show greater composure in crucial moments.
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