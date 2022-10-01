5 hours ago

OccupyGhana has demanded the prosecution of persons running Akonta Mining Limited’s operation in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

This was after the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources directed the Forestry Commission to immediately halt the activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operation.

But OccupyGhana has stressed in a statement that the company needed to be prosecuted.

According to the Ministry, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

“If the company is engaged in the activities that you have alleged, then it is committing an offence that is punishable by fines and prison terms between 15 and 25 years.”

The group cited section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act in this regard.

It also noted that the company’s directors and officers would also be culpable because under section 107(1)(a) of the act.

“We, therefore, demand that you forthwith refer the facts and evidence in your possession that show that the said mining company is undertaking mining operations in breach of the Act, to the police and the Attorney-General for further investigations and prosecution of the company and its directors and officers,” the group said.

Source: citifmonline