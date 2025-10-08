30 minutes ago

Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, has praised Hon. Nana Adu Sarpong Addo-Aikins, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Abuakwa South, for taking decisive action against illicit mining in his area.

Hon. Akwasi Acquah commended Hon. Addo-Aikins for exposing an illegal miner who is a direct son of the Abuakwa South chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MP's evaluation coincides with the escalating hostilities in the nation's battle against illicit mining.

The MCE revealed during his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development that the son of the Chairman of the Abuakwa South NDC owns a galamsey site that he recently visited during an operation. He disclosed this after the Oda MP sought clarifications from him regarding the said operations, which also went viral on social media.

The MCE stated that while he is not acquainted with all of the people engaged in illicit mining in the Abuakwa South Municipality, he is at least aware of one of the kingpins, whose mining site was run by the son of the NDC Chairman.

"Madam Chair, I'd want to put it on record, that site we were, was the site of our constituency chairman's son's mining site, and that was the first day of my operations and that was the first place I went to, to make sure I clamp down that activities, so that, I believe stays my commitment towards fighting the galamsey fight in Abuakwa South," he stated on live TV.

Hon. Acquah responded to the remarks by praising the MCE for his courageous stands in the fight against illicit mining.

"I really wanted that answer so I can congratulate you, so congratulations for going ahead to clamp down on your Chairman's son's galamsey site," Hon. Acquah said, while clearing the assumption that NPP members are the ones mining illegally.

Watch the video below: