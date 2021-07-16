2 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Office of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the Oda Divisional Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), has impounded 66 vehicles over fake insurances certificates at Oda.

The vehicles, including commercial mini buses and taxis, private cars and trucks, were impounded in a joint operation aimed at clamping down on vehicles without insurance across the country.

Day two of the three-day joint operation held last Wednesday saw 31 vehicles impounded while 35 were impounded on the first day.

Middlemen

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Eastern Regional Manager of the NIC, Mrs Esther Konadu Ofori, said a number of the victims fell for the scam of middlemen, popularly known as "Goro Boys".

She explained that some vehicles arrested had fake insurance cover which were presented to them by agents who did not identify with the NIC.

Mrs Ofori said the NIC did not recognise the activities of goro boys and would make sure all illegally acquired insurance were eliminated from the system.

"We arrested about 35 vehicles yesterday and 31 vehicles today, which happens to be the second day of our three-day operation. Most of the vehicles were operating with fake insurance, whereas others were without insurance at all. Others were also unregistered.

"It is unfortunate for some of the victims who contacted goro boys for their insurance, but the law would have to take its course. It is an offence and they would have to face the law. The NIC is here to sanitise the system, and we believe that such periodic operations will make sure vehicle owners and drivers do the right thing," she told the Daily Graphic.

She urged vehicle owners in the region to take advantage of their presence in the regional capital to get education on the process for acquiring an insurance cover legally.

Prosecution, caution

The Eastern Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Kofi Ahiatafu, who led the operation, told the Daily Graphic that the vehicle owners and drivers would be processed for prosecution for various traffic offences, including the "use of fake insurance, driving with fake licence and without licence, and use of unregistered vehicle".

He said there would be the need for the police, in collaboration with the NIC and the National Road Safety Authority, to continue to educate the public about insurance policies and various traffic regulations in order to deal with the rising situation.

Source: graphic.com.gh