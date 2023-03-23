1 hour ago

Mr. Felix Odartey Lamptey has filed his nomination forms to contest for the Weija Gbawe National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary seat in the Great Accra Region.

Speaking at his campaign launch after filing the nomination forms, Odartey Lamptey asserted he is the best candidate to win the parliamentary seat for the NDC and therefore called on delegates to vote for him.

According to him, “The reason for contesting for this parliamentary primaries is simple, that is, to win this seat for the National Democratic Congress and also ensure that, the NDC continues with the developmental projects we have been offering the people of Weija Gbawe”.

He added that “It has been so long that the people of Gbawe have been taken for granted by the NPP and every election year, we go out without winning the seat and Felix Odartey Lamptey is fully prepared for this particular project and this project is for both the NDC and the community”

“The community needs a leader that understands their problems and challenges and I am such a perfect person who understands their challenges, problems, and their concerns because I live with them and do everything ordinary with them and so this time around, I am putting myself up for such a task and I know with God we will complete the task successfully”.

“I am beyond a grassroots person; I have my footprints around the constituency. So I am a typical grass root person who is not new to the people. I am the best candidate for the NDC in this constituency because I am the only candidate who can mention names of the electoral areas in the constituency” he underscored.