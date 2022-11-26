1 hour ago

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey is excited about his protege Mohammed Munari's goal for 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on Friday.

Qatar striker Mohammed Muntari was born in Ghana's second biggest city, Kumasi and played for some Ghanaian clubs including Glolamp Academy which belongs to former Ghana star Nii Odartey Lamptey before beginning his foreign sojourn.

On Friday he came from the bench to net Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal in their 3-1 defeat to Senegal which almost seals the fate.

"I'm so much excited for seeing my player Mohammed Muntari scoring on the biggest stage," Nii Odartey Lamptey told Kickoffghana.com

"He started his Football career at Glow Lamp Soccer Academy and he was here for a year, and he was a great striker during our league season." Odartey said.

"My academy has produced many players, the likes of Kwame Kizito, Samuel Appiah, Daniel Lomottey, Dickson Afokwah and Maxwell Ansah so is not only Muntari." He added.

Mohammed Muntari came on in the 74th minute and four minutes later headed home a cross from the right side to make the scores 2-1 and hand the host their first World Cup goal.

The Middle Eastern side battled valiantly before Senegal condemned them to a second straight defeat - and subsequently became the first country knocked out of the competition after the Netherlands drew 1-1 against Ecuador.

But African champions Senegal are up and running in Group A.

Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time, slamming home to punish Boualem Khoukhi's miscued clearance.

The African champions added two more goals through Bamba Dieng and Famara Dhiedhou as the host nation crush but will face Holland in their last game.