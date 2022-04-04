26 minutes ago

Embattled former Ghana Youth Star Nii Odartey Lamptey has won the case involving his former wife Gloria Lamptey and himself about his East Legon mansion.

The former footballer has been involved in a long standing legal battle with his former wife about the property and on Tuesday 4th April, 2022 an Accra High court ruled in his favour.

According to the court, the former Aston Villa player should take possession of his East Legon Mansion forthwith.

Nii Odartey Lamptey has been renting an apartment in Accra the last eight years despite having two houses in Accra after his bitter divorce with Gloria Lamptey.

The former Anderlecht star has a seven bedroom mansion at a prime location at East Legon and a four bedroom house at Dome all in Accra.

But after his bitter divorce with her ex-wife Gloria Appiah the Accra High Court ruled that his ex-wife should be given a GHC200,000 alimony and the five bedroom Dome house.

The ex-footballer confirmed in an interview with Angel FM's Saddick Adams that he will be officially moving into his house in the coming days.

Odartey Lamptey's ex wife first filed an appeal at the Appeal's court in 2017 after their much publicized divorce but she was thrown out.

She had another appeal thrown out by 2020 but keen to get the East Legon Mansion Gloria Lamptey appealed the decision but she has also been thrown out.

"This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling" Odartey told Accra based radio station Angel FM.