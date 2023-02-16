4 hours ago

A parliamentary candidate hopeful on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the Odododiodioo constituency, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea celebrated the 2023 Valentine’s Day with the women’s wing of the party in the area.

He maintained that women play pivotal roles in society, hence the need to put smiles on their faces.

“Our women remain a special asset in our lives, most especially in the affairs of their respective families. They carry the burden of their various homes on their backs, and they toil both rain or shine to satisfy everyone.

“I spent my Valentine’s Day with the strong women’s wing of our party (NDC) in Odododiodioo Constituency on February 14, 2023,” the parliamentary candidate hopeful said.

He further donated about 100 pieces of plastic chairs to the Women’s Wing and a sum of GH¢20,000 was shared amongst the women attendees.

“I shared boxes of chocolates as a sign of gratitude for all their efforts towards the party over the years. Also, to help mitigate their burden of acquiring plastic chairs for meetings, I donated 100 pieces of plastic chairs and a sum of GH¢20,000 (Twenty Thousand Cedis) to be shared amongst the women attendees,” he stated.

The Co-opted Greater Accra Regional Executive of the NDC, pledged to support the Women’s Wing in the constituency with GH¢100, 000 (One hundred thousand Ghana Cedis), as a seed capital for women who seek to start a trade or better still re-invest into their individual businesses.

“On top of my giveaways, I have promised to invest an amount of GH¢100,000 into the Women’s Wing Account. This investment will serve as a seed capital for women who seek to start a trade or better still re-invest into their individual businesses. I will continue to spread Love over hatred. God bless,” he promised.

Source: citifmonline