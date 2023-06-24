2 hours ago

Oduro Nyarko, a member of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has confirmed that the much-anticipated 2023 GHALCA 'Top Four Tournament' is scheduled to take place in August.

This edition of the competition will revert to its traditional format after recent variations, including GHALCA 6 and 8.

In the previous tournament, six teams participated, with Great Olympics emerging as the champions after defeating Bechem United in a thrilling penalty shootout during the final held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For this year's edition, the top four teams from the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season will be participating.

The teams include Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Asante Kotoko. However, Hearts of Oak will not be part of the competition as they finished 11th on the league table with 46 points.

While the specific venues for the tournament have not been announced yet, it is expected that matches will be held in both Accra and Kumasi.

The games are anticipated to take place in early August, providing an exciting platform for the top teams to showcase their talents and compete for the highly coveted title.

Football enthusiasts in Ghana eagerly await the return of the GHALCA 'Top Four Tournament,' anticipating intense matches and fierce competition as the country's top teams battle it out for glory.