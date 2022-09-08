1 hour ago

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr Eric Oduro-Osae has expressed disagreement with the position of some CSOs in relation to the disallowance and surcharge powers of the Auditor General.

He contends that the view that the said powers of the Auditor General must be exercised in all cases is a bit extreme.

On Monday, a group of CSOs picketed at the offices of the Attorney General on the same issue, and OccupyGhana threatened to take legal action against the Auditor General.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Oduro Osae called on the CSOs to take a more realistic view of the disallowance and surcharge powers of the Auditor General.

“It is not all recommendations that will require the Auditor General to issue disallowance and surcharge. It is on a case-by-case basis.”

“I will advise CSOs and OccupyGhana that if they want to help Ghanaians, they should do an analysis of the Auditor General’s report and establish the ones that they think are supposed to be disallowed and surcharged for which the Auditor General has refused to do and present that one as a credible case to Ghanaians. But to say the Auditor General has failed to exercise his surcharge and disallowance and surcharge under Article 187 is going too far.”

Source: citifmonline