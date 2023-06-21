3 hours ago

Several parts of Accra were flooded on Wednesday after hours of heavy rains in the capital city.

Kaneshie First Light, Ofankor Barrier, Taifa Junction, Madina Market were some of the places affected by the floods.

While there was heavy vehicular traffic in affected areas, some road commuters had a tough time manoeuvring through floodwaters in other places.

The rains started at about 9 am in various parts and intensified through midday through to mid-evening and gradually impeded traffic flow.

This is towards the West Hills mall on the Accra Winneba road. The other side heading to Accra is totally flooded so all commuters are using the side towards the mall. This is not new, it has been like this since🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. #Floods pic.twitter.com/W0HaGGTKxI

— Κ W Æ Κ U GH (@BekwaiNative) June 21, 2023