3 hours ago

Tension is escalating at the Abeka District Court as family and friends of the late Benjamin Okyere, who was shot dead by his landlord at Ofankor, are demanding Justice.

According to the family present, the accused ought to be killed in the manner their relative was murdered for Justice to prevail as “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth”.

Even before the accused person was brought to the court, unhappy friends and families were in court in their numbers clad in red bands, red and black attire with others weilling.

Court Correspondent Muntalla Inusah reports that the case has been adjourned immediately to June 22, 2020.

The accused person who was brought to court was immediately whisked away on grounds that he has allegedly contracted COVID-19.

Background:

The suspect, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam allegedly shot and killed the tenant at Ofankor on Sunday, May 24, 2020, because he (the tenant) refused to vacate a room he rented after the tenancy agreement had expired.

