1 hour ago

Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam have confirmed that their teenage striker Brian Brobbey will depart the club this summer for German side RB Leipzig when his contract expires.

The 19 year old striker has so far failed to reach an agreement with Ajax and will move on to pastures anew in Germany.

It was announced earlier in the year that Brobbey had refused to sign a new deal with Ajax and he would leave on a free in the summer, with RB Leipzig the most likely destination.

However, there was hope in recent weeks that Ajax could convince Brobbey to remain at the club, with some reports stating he wanted to remain in Amsterdam but that did not work as the club have now confirmed his departure with a tweet wishing him well in Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has four goals and two assists in eleven appearances for Ajax this season.

He is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents who are Ghanaians despite being born in Holland and representing their age level national teams.

