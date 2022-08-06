2 hours ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex has appointed former Accra Great Olympics coach Annor Walker as their new coach.

The veteran trainer departed Great Olympics after the expiration of his contract with the capital-based side.

"We’re extremely delighted to announce experienced tactician, 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗥 as our new Head Coach. The experienced gaffer joins us on a 2-year deal. He last coached Accra Great Olympics and did a stupendous work for the Dade Boys." the club announced

He has been in charge of the wonder club since their promotion to the elite division but has now decided to change the scenery with Sareboi the new destination.

Annor Walker has signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys that will keep him at the club until 2024.

After 26 years in the first Division, the Western Region-based side has through the largesse of giant timber firm Samartex secured qualification.

With three matches to end the campaign Samartex booked their place in the Premier League as they led 61 points in Zone Two.

Coach Henry Wellington who helped the club gain promotion will be one of the assistant coaches in the new look technical team led by Annor Walker.

Walker previously coached local teams; Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

He is currently the coach of the local Black Stars team called Black Galaxies.