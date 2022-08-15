5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of midfielder Ernest Osei Poku.

The club has announced the capture of the young midfielder who has been training with the team after a successful trial.

An official statement from the club read: "New in the City of Kumasi is 𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐬𝐞𝐢 𝐏𝐨𝐤𝐮. The midfielder joins us on a free transfer in a three-year deal having completed routine medical checks."

He has signed a three-year contract with the reds after passing his medical examination.

The new midfielder is the fifth signing of Asante Kotoko after goalkeepers Frederick Asare, Moise Pouaty, striker Steven Mukwala, and defender Thomas Pele.