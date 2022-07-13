54 minutes ago

Bechem United's talisman Augustine Okrah has sealed a transfer move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC .

The winger has been sensational for the hunters in their failed pursuit of the Ghana Premier League title having been the go-to man.

The 28-year-old former Kotoko winger rejoined Bechem United at the start of the 2021/2022 season and his performance has been exceptional, to say the least.

Okrah has become a cult hero among the supporters of Bechem United having scored 14 goals in the league and 4 goals in the MTN FA Cup.

Bechem United are in the finals of the MTN FA Cup where they will play against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Simba SC are keen to build a formidable side that can make inroads in the African inter-club competitions.

Okrah has helped Bechem United to third position on the league log with 53 points with a game in hand.

His performance led to a maiden Black Stars call-up for the 2023 AFCON games against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

