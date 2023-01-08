3 hours ago

Bechem United goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu has completed a transfer switch to Tanzanian giants Azam FC in the January transfer window.

The Black Galaxies goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal with the Tanzania side Azam FC from Bechem United.

Iddrisu arrived in Dar-es-Salam on Monday to seal his transfer from the Ghanaian side and sign his contract.

He was part of the Black Galaxies squad that was preparing for the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria at a training camp in Egypt but had to leave the team to seal the transfer ruling him out of the tournament.

The goalkeeper was a revelation last season for Bechem United as he kept 18 clean sheets in 31 league matches conceding just 18 goals the whole season.

He was also integral as he helped Bechem United reach the finals of the MTN FA Cup before losing on penalties to Hearts of Oak.

This term he played 8 matches in the Ghana Premier League keeping three clean sheets and conceding 5 goals.

He was second choice in the Black Galaxies squad to Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.