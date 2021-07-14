1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has signed a four year deal with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in the current transfer window.

The player last season played for Yeni Malatyaspor on a season-long loan from Czech club Sparta Prague.

After excelling the Turkish side have decided to make his move a permanent one for the next four years.

Administrative Manager of the club, Mehmet Gümülü had this to say about the Ghanaian striker after his signing on Tuesday.

"Tetteh has proven himself with the football he played last season. He is at an age that can be considered young and now knows our league. Tetteh's annual cost to our club is also a testimonial. Including 1 million 200 thousand Euros. Good luck to our great community. There are quality players we met in the transfer. We want a little more patience from our fans. I hope we will build a strong squad," he said.

Last season, Benjamin Tetteh scored five goals and provided four assists after making 32 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and scored one goal in the Turkish cup as well.

He has in the past played for Standard Liège, Slovacko, and Bohemians.