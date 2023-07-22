41 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey has joined Turkish club Besiktas on an initial two-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The deal has been finalized after Amartey completed his medical examination after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

Subsequently, the Turkish club in a statement said, “Welcome to Beşiktaş Daniel Amartey. Our club signed a contract with Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey as part of the transfer efforts for the 2023-24 season.

“We wish Daniel Amartey, who we believe will render important services to our club, great success with our glorious uniform, and present it to the public with our respect.”

As a free agent, Amartey has received a sign-on fee for his move to Besiktas.

After a challenging season that led to Leicester City's relegation, the Ghanaian international has decided to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

Amartey joined Leicester City from Danish club Copenhagen in 2016 for a reported fee of up to £6 million. He made an immediate impact, crucial in the team's memorable Premier League title triumph in his debut season.

Over his time at Leicester City, Amartey made over 100 appearances and scored two goals.

His contributions were instrumental in the club's recent achievements, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2021.

However, following Leicester City's relegation, Amartey expressed his desire to move on from the club.

Despite reported interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old defender has opted to continue his career with Besiktas.

Besiktas, a prominent club in Turkey, has been in negotiations with Amartey and is close to finalizing the transfer deal.

Amartey's move to Besiktas signifies a fresh start for the talented defender, who is eager to significantly contribute to the Turkish club's future success.