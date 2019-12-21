1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea have announced the capture of goalkeeper Dan Ibrahim on loan from Kumasi Asante Kotoko for the 2019/2020 season.

The Black Meteors goalie has signed for the Blues on s season long loan deal after extending his contract with his parent club before joining Chelsea on loan.

Berekum Chelsea announced the goalkeeper's signing via their official twitter handle:

''We are glad to announce the loan signing of Ibrahim Danlad from @AsanteKotoko_SC. The national keeper has singed a long season loan deal with #Bkcfc.''

The Black Meteors goalies is down the pecking order at the Kumasi based club as he has to fend of competition from no 1 Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.