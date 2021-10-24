5 hours ago

Talented Ghana prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has sealed a loan move to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC ahead of the coming season.

The 17 year old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United from his lower tier side Steadfast FC but it appears the deal has fallen through.

Fatawu Issahaku will play in the Ghana Premier League for the ambitious Dawu based side at least on loan as officially announced by the club.

After his breathtaking performance in the African U-20 tournament in Mauritania the Ghanaian wonderkid was linked with moves to Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon.

It is believed that the youngster will travel to Portugal to sign for Sporting Lisbon when he turns 18 years after his loan spell with Dreams FC expires next year.

The player continued with his career in the Division One League with Steadfast FC where he shone scoring goals for fun but will now play in the Premier League with Dreams FC as the clubs have reportedly reached an agreement with an announcement set to be made in the coming days.

He played for the Black Stars in home game against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier double header and even scored twice in a friendly match against Soccer Intellectuals before the game at Cape Coast.