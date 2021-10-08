4 hours ago

Dreams Football Club have the signing of their newest addition in the shape of Dana Blessing ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana premier league season.

The young energetic midfielder joined the Believers from Kintampo FC and will be a believer till the end of 2024.

He had an impressive spell with Division One League side as he helped them escape relegation to the third tier as they placed 12 in Zone One.

The midfielder is seen as a replace for skipper Michael Agbekpornu who joined Albania side KF Egnati at the end of the season.

The youngster has already commenced preseason with the Dawu-based outfit as he look to become a mainstay in coach Vladislav Viric team who are currently preparing to play Kotoko in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 season.

Blessing has joined the Dreams FC preseason training and is poised for action when the season starts on the weekend of October 29th