2 hours ago

Algerian side MC Algiers have completed the transfer of Dreams FC and Black Stars forward Joseph Esso.

The former Hearts of Oak striker has signed a three year contract with the Algerian giants.

He has joined the Ghanaian striker exodus to Algeria after WAFA' s Daniel Lomotey joined ES Setif and Kotoko's Kwame Opoku joined USM Algiers.

Esso has been in fine form for Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League this season as he has scored 10 goals in 16 matches.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker joined Dreams FC as a free agent in August 202/ after the expiry of his contract with the phobians.

Esso was a member of the Black Stars B squad that finished runners up in the WAFU Zone B tournament in Senegal in 2019.

He was handed a call up to the Black Stars and was part of the squad that played against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe this month in the AFCON qualifiers.