13 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah has sealed a transfer move to Ethiopian side Adams FC after leaving the reds on a free transfer.

The shot-stopper has signed a one-year deal with his new side as he makes his first sojourn abroad.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper spent three years at Asante Kotoko but has not left the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.

Kwame Baah has always fought his way to the Kotoko goalpost since joining the club as he was a deputy to Felix Annan although he briefly took over the number one role but he was usurped by Razak Abalora and Danlad Ibrahim.

Adams City FC finished 11th in the 2021/22 Ethiopian Premier League campaign with 35 points, having recorded only 6 wins, 17 draws and 7 defeats.