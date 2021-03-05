2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have completed the signing of former Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Tweneboah in the current transfer window.

The talented winger who is a free agent after the expiration of his deal with Sharks had been locked in negotiations with the Dormaa based side for some time but have finally found an agreement.

He has signed a three year contract with the Ogya boys as the club aim to push for a third Ghana Premier League title this season.

Tweneboah is the third player to depart the financial stricken club Elmina Sharks with Issaka Mohammed and Benjamin Arthur all moving to pastures anew at Medeama.

The skillful left footed winger has drawn comparisons with Brazilian striker Neymar and is popularly know as Neymar will wear the number 31 jersey.

He will add to the array of attacking talents already at the club including Samuel Bio and Sam Adams.

Tweneboah spent six seasons at Elmina Sharks but has departed as a free agent.