19 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr George Amoako has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of King Faisal.

George Amoako has been in talks with the Kumasi based club after being relieved of his duties at cross town neighbours Kotoko.

"We have concluded and i will assume the role of Executive Chairman with Alhaji Grusah remaining the Bank roller ,President and Founder of King Faisal'' he told Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm.

The veteran football administrator will be making his second stint with King Faisal after being a part of Hebert Mensah's entourage when he swapped Kotoko for King Faisal in the early 2000's.

King Faisal has ringed some changes in the club's managerial set up with Alhaji Gruzah as the founder, George Amoako as the Executive Chairman, Alhaji Kamil Mohammed as the Executive Vice Chairman, Sadat Anwar will be the CEO, with Nana Amankwah Kwakye as the Sporting Director while Awal Mohammed remainsthe Director of communication.

The experienced football administrator will hope to transform King Faisal with his expertise.