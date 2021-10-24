5 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed has signed for Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC on a one year deal ahead of the coming season.

The defender cum midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Kumasi based club with his contract mutually terminated.

He was part of about eight players who were cut lose by Kumasi Asante Kotoko with the coming of new coach Dr. Prosper Narttey Ogum.

Habib Mohammed and his representatives have reached an agreement with the Dawu based side with an announcement eminent if the player passes his medical examination

Dreams FC have already signed Emmanuel Adjei, Kwaku Karikari, Adamu Amadu and Dana Blessing to bolster their squad list for the 2021/22 season.

The ambitious club have also signed teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who will join them on loan before leaving to join Sporting Lisbon next season when he turns 18 years.

The versatile player joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Obuasi AshantiGold when former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor was in charge of Kotoko.