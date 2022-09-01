2 hours ago

Black Stars and Vitoria Guimaraes defender Abdul Mumin has sealed a transfer move to Spanish La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The center-back joins his new side for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros which represents 50% of the player's economic rights.

He has signed a four-year contract with his new side that will keep him at the La Liga side until at least 2026.

Newly promoted Fulham and Bournemouth were all credited with an interest in the 24-year-old Ghanaian center-back.

Signed from Nordsjaelland (Denmark) in the summer of 2020, Mumin, a Ghanaian international, played 61 games in the Vitória shirt.

The defender had been a shining light for his side in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last campaign.

The 24-year-old former FC Nordsjaelland center-back played 29 matches across all competitions last season for his club helping to keep six clean sheets.

He joined his Portuguese club two seasons ago as a free agent from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

The defender is yet to be capped by Ghana but was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 AFCON whiles he was also part of the squad for the Kirin Cup.