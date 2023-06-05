42 minutes ago

Daniel Amartey, the Ghanaian center-back, has officially been released by Leicester City after the club's challenging season resulted in relegation from the English Premier League.

Amartey's decision to seek a new opportunity comes after a fruitful stint at Leicester City, having joined the club from Danish side Copenhagen in 2016 for a reported fee of up to £6 million.

He immediately made an impact, playing a crucial role in the team's remarkable Premier League title triumph during his debut season.

Throughout his time at Leicester City, Amartey made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

His contributions were instrumental in the team's recent successes, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2021.

Leicester City confirmed the departure of seven senior professionals, including Amartey, as their contracts expired in June.

The statement released by the club mentioned that Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez, and Tetê will also bid farewell to the King Power Stadium.

“Seven senior professionals are among those confirmed to leave Leicester City upon the expiration of their respective contracts this June.

“Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez, and Tetê will all bring their spells at King Power Stadium to an end,” parts of the club statement said.

The 28-year-old defender has reportedly attracted interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as Turkish giants Besiktas.

Amartey will now assess his options and consider the next step in his career following his departure from Leicester City.