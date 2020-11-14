1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of coach Joseph Asare Bediako as the new assistant coach for the club.

Former Berekum Chelsea Coach Joseph Asare Bediako had been working as the assistant coach of the club all this while but the new was officially confirmed on Friday by the club.

Coach Joseph Asare Bediako left Berekum Chelsea after he was demoted to the position of Assistant coach after the appointment of former Hearts legend Hesse Odamtey as their new coach.

The former Tema Youth coach Nii Odoom who has been acting since Kim Grant was sacked last season has cried for an assistant on the technical bench and finally his prayer has been answered by the club.

He has been relying on other back room staff to help him in preparing the team for and during games.

Coach Asare Bediako was chosen after management had suggested his name to the board as the best person to assist Edward Nii Odoom.

He has in the past coached Berekum Chelsea ,Great Ashanti's, Tano Boafoakwa, West Ham and Unity FC in Divisions One and Two.